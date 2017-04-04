Police are asking for help in their search for a suspect in a home invasion that happened in Bowness in March.

At about 2:00 a.m., police said a man armed with a shotgun entered the home in the 4300 block of 73 Street N.W.

The shotgun was not fired and no one was injured in the incident, and police believe the home invasion was not random, as everyone involved knows each other.

Bosco Kupazo, 22, is wanted on warrants for possession of a weapon, breaking and entering, assault and breach of probation conditions.

He is described as:

Black

5’9” or 175 cm tall

Slim build

Brown hair and eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.