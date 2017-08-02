Calgary man sought on warrants for commercial robberies
Police are looking for a Calgary man in connection with a series of robberies from businesses throughout the city this past weekend.
Daniel Loveys, 28, is wanted on warrants for a number of robberies taking place between July 28 and July 30.
Authorities say Loveys has a significant criminal history of robberies involving a weapon.
Because of that fact, police are advising the public not to approach Loveys and instead contact them immediately if he is spotted or if anyone has information about his whereabouts.
Loveys is described as:
- Caucasian
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Wears glasses
- 178 cm tall
- Slim build
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency number 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
