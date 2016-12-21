A 35-year-old massage therapist is facing a sexual assault charge in connection to an incident that happened at a southeast clinic earlier this month.

On December 3, a woman and her husband went to Royal Orchid Thai Spa and Massage, located at 9550 Macleod Trail S.E, for a couple’s massage. During the procedure, the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by the therapist.

Walter Montano-Agudelo, of Calgary, is now charged with one count of sexual assault.

Calgary police say anyone who feels they have been a victim of sexual assault should report it to police by calling 911, if you feel you are in immediate danger, or by calling the non-emergency number 403-266-1234.