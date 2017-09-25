Bill Smith, one of the candidates for the mayoral race in Calgary says he is against the southwest bus rapid transit proposal, calling it ‘wasteful spending’.

Smith rallied against the project on Sunday, saying that council has been fast-tracking the project that opponents say will create chaotic density and remove necessary greenspace.

If elected, he promised that he would put the brakes on the plan and put it under review.

The $65M project would see twin bus lanes developed on the west side of 14 Street stretching for 22 km. It would ferry passengers from the downtown core to the southwestern edge of the city.

The plan had been approved by council in 2011.

Naheed Nenshi defended the plan, calling it a much needed piece of infrastructure. “This is obviously a project that has been very heavily researched, very heavily engage on for many years. It’s a vital part of the overall transit network in Calgary.”

The BRT issue has been controversial one for city officials. In 2016, public engagement talks about the idea were cancelled after they said residents were verbally attacking them and even threatening them with death during the sessions.

Smith told the media on Sunday that he doubted those claims because the CPS found no evidence.

He added that the project wouldn’t be reviewed until 2021, when the S.W. ring road is scheduled to be completed.