Police seized over 10 kilos of marijuana from two Calgary homes last week and two local men are now facing trafficking charges.

In January, police started an investigation into a ‘high-level’ marijuana trafficking operation and were looking into the activities of a man who was allegedly supplying drugs to other dealers.

Investigators worked to identify the man and executed search warrants on two homes, one on New Brighton and one in Valley Ridge, last Wednesday.

Two men were arrested and police seized 10.4 kilograms of marijuana and over $12,000 in cash.

Tu Chan Tran, 42, of Calgary, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Jeffry Daniel Von Der Ahe, 28, of Calgary, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the drugs have an estimated street value of $36,000.