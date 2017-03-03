Calgary Minor Soccer Association halts handshakes over mumps concerns
Calgary Soccer Centre (file photo)
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 9:21PM MST
Last Updated Friday, March 3, 2017 9:32PM MST
Minor league soccer players will no longer take part in the traditional post game handshake with their opponents following a directive from the local governing body that aims to stop the spread of an infectious virus.
According to a letter addressed to the CMSA Soccer Community, the Calgary Minor Soccer Association has issued a recommendation that teams face each other at the end of a match and applaud or cheer the efforts of their opponents. Players are encouraged to immediately return to their team’s designated change room to wash their hands with soap and warm water.
The decision to temporarily do-away with handshakes is in response to recent outbreaks of the mumps virus across Canada including confirmed cases in Edmonton.
In addition to handwashing, the CMSA recommends players and team officials refrain from sharing water bottles and cover their mouths when sneezing or coughing.
