A 42-year-old coach with the Calgary Minor Soccer Association is facing child pornography charges after police executed a search warrant on a south Calgary home on Thursday.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) launched an investigation in August last year after officials were notified about two separate cases involving the uploading of child pornography to the Internet by someone in the Calgary area.

Police conducted a search of the suspect’s home and seized a number of electronic devices for forensic examination.

“We have no indications that there’s anyone else involved in this. As far as we’re aware, it’s a lone individual that made an upload to an Internet site and it was a single image of child pornography that tipped us off,” said Detective Sean Spence, from ALERT. “With child pornography these images are shared hundreds of thousands of times.”

Brent Bulycz is charged with possessing, accessing and making child pornography available.

Police say Bulycz is a coach with the McKenzie United Soccer Club and that he has also coached other youth sports in the city.

Bulycz has been released on a number of conditions and is prohibited from being involved in youth coaching or having any contact with those under the age of 18.

Parents with children in the CMSA program were sent a letter on Friday notifying them about the charges and officials with the organization say all coaches are required to undergo a police check.

“As you know, CMSA requires all coaches to go through the e-PIC (electronic Police Information Check) system to ensure a safe and healthy environment for youth soccer players. CMSA will continue to assist with any further investigations to ensure the safety of our players and will communicate directly with our member clubs should any additional information become available.”

MUSC officials released a statement to CTV News on Friday afternoon saying that Bulycz has been 'terminated' from any youth soccer activity by the association and that they are working with police.

“Our league exists to provide great opportunities for youth in sport and so whenever the safety of any child is compromised we’re quite concerned. And I think going forward, parents just need to be vigilant. We know for sure that we have good screening processes in place to monitor volunteers. We also know our clubs have their own processes in place,” said Susan Cress, Executive Director, Calgary Minor Soccer Association.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Cybertip.ca.