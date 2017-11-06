A Calgary woman who was charged in 2016 with killing her three-year-old son has died before she could stand trial.

Fatim Bamba was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her son, Isaiah Zoue, after the boy’s body was found in the family’s Ranchlands home on January 30th.

Bamba was taken to hospital in medical distress following Isaiah’s death and she was arrested at her parent’s home on September 7th, 2016.

A preliminary hearing was held in August of this year and she was ordered to stand trial in the little boy’s death.

Bamba was found dead on Saturday and police say her death is not considered suspicious.