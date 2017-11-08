A member of the Calgary Police Service took to the stand on Wednesday in his own defence to describe his behaviour during the arrest of a suspect in 2008.

Constable Brant Derrick is accused of using excessive force during the apprehension of Jason Arkinstall, a member of the Hells Angels, during a traffic stop in August 2008.

Derrick claims Arkinstall threatened to kill him during the arrest for a breach of conditions in British Columbia.

The 45-year-old officer told the court he feared for his safety during the incident as he was aware that he was dealing with a known member of the biker gang. Derrick said he struck Arkinstall in the back of the head with his open palm as the suspect was resisting arrest.

The arrest was recorded by a member of the public and the video was played several times in court.

In the video, Derrick is seen shoving Arkinstall into the back of a police van and slamming the cage door on the suspect’s legs.

The officer says he had no intention of hurting the suspect and his use of force was appropriate according to the training he received.

The current president of the Calgary Police Association, Les Kaminski, also appeared in the video and was charged with assault in connection with the incident. The charge against Kaminski was withdrawn but he is scheduled to face a perjury charge in connection with Arkinstall’s arrest.

The man who recorded the arrest also testified on Wednesday and said he thought the amount of force police used during the arrest was a bit excessive. The man also said he gave a copy of the video to a member of the Hells Angels.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Tuesday when Constable Derrick will be cross-examined.

With files from CTV’s Ina Sidhu