Calgary police arrest five in stolen vehicle sting, two others sought
Calgary police are looking for Ian Edward Morris and Sage Bryanna Bartman in connection with an investigation into a series of vehicle thefts. (Supplied)
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 11:25AM MST
Last Updated Friday, March 10, 2017 11:53AM MST
The Calgary Police Services says it has made a number of arrests from Operation Incessant, a sting aimed at preventing thieves from getting away with vehicles left running and unattended in front of homes.
Building on the information gathered from Operation Cold Start in December, the CPS launched Operation Incessant, an investigation that targeted areas in Calgary that had a high number of stolen vehicles.
Patrol officers, as well as units from District Operations Teams and the Support Section were put in place in areas of the city that were identified as having a high number of stolen vehicles.
With those in place, police were able to move quickly whenever a stolen vehicle was reported in those zones and make an arrest.
As a result, seven people were charged with 24 criminal charges, nine charges under the Traffic Safety Act and 18 outstanding warrants were executed.
Police also recovered 11 vehicles (total value $147,000).
The suspects charged are:
- A 14-year-old male of Calgary
- A 15-year-old male of Calgary
- Joshua Dale Vaughan, 19, of Calgary
- Ian Edward Morris, 27, of Calgary
- Sage Bryanna Bartman, 21, of Calgary
- Samantha Lyn O’Brien, 26, of Calgary
- Blake Dustin Jedynak, 21, of Calgary
Five of the above individuals have been arrested by police, but Morris and Bartman are still at large.
Investigators say that prevention is best defence against car theft and residents are reminded to:
- Never leave a running vehicle unattended.
- Install a remote starter if possible, however, always make sure the vehicle is locked.
- Use a steering wheel lock to deter thieves.
- Never leave spare keys or garage door openers in or around your vehicle. If a garage door opener goes missing at any time, the garage door should be immediately recoded.
- If your keys are stolen, immediately change the locks to anything that can be unlocked by those keys, including residences and vehicles.
- Always lock the man door leading from a garage into a residence.
