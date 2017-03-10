The Calgary Police Services says it has made a number of arrests from Operation Incessant, a sting aimed at preventing thieves from getting away with vehicles left running and unattended in front of homes.

Building on the information gathered from Operation Cold Start in December, the CPS launched Operation Incessant, an investigation that targeted areas in Calgary that had a high number of stolen vehicles.

Patrol officers, as well as units from District Operations Teams and the Support Section were put in place in areas of the city that were identified as having a high number of stolen vehicles.

With those in place, police were able to move quickly whenever a stolen vehicle was reported in those zones and make an arrest.

As a result, seven people were charged with 24 criminal charges, nine charges under the Traffic Safety Act and 18 outstanding warrants were executed.

Police also recovered 11 vehicles (total value $147,000).

The suspects charged are:

A 14-year-old male of Calgary

A 15-year-old male of Calgary

Joshua Dale Vaughan, 19, of Calgary

Ian Edward Morris, 27, of Calgary

Sage Bryanna Bartman, 21, of Calgary

Samantha Lyn O’Brien, 26, of Calgary

Blake Dustin Jedynak, 21, of Calgary

Five of the above individuals have been arrested by police, but Morris and Bartman are still at large.

Investigators say that prevention is best defence against car theft and residents are reminded to: