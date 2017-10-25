The Calgary Police Commission says it needs to hire dozens of new officers to keep up with the city’s demands and hopes the upcoming budget will provide the funds it needs to accomplish that.

The CPC, during a meeting on Tuesday night, stated it’s looking for a boost of $14M to hire 55 new employees.

Chair Brian Thiessen said he’s been in talks with the mayor and some council members and believes they understand the current needs of the force. He added he will be speaking to the rest of council in the coming weeks.

Police Chief Roger Chaffin said that until the service knows how much funding will be in the budget, initiatives such as body-worn cameras, HR reform and drug enforcement will be impacted.

“Every program we’re running now is largely contingent on what we’re going to look like post the budget deliberations. That means everything stops; hiring stops, programs start to stall because we want to make sure where our budget’s going to be. This is going to be a very important time for the service.”

Chaffin also added that the coming marijuana legalization will add more pressure to the service but says the CPS will be ready no matter what.

The CPC also announced changes to its policy on charges against its own members at the meeting.

The shift comes after three detectives were charged with assault and kidnapping in connection with a 2010 investigation.

At the time the charges were announced, Inspector Don Coleman called the three ‘excellent’ officers.

Chief Chaffin took issue with that statement and said that that shouldn’t happen. He explained that CPS members need to be objective in what they’re talking about with the media and stick to the facts.

He said personal relationships can’t get in the way with what they’re talking about.

The case against the three officers is still before the court.