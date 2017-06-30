Calgary police shut down a busy road in the Beltline to investigate after an injured man was found in the parking lot of a strip mall along 17th Avenue late Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of 17th Avenue SW just before midnight after a man was found in medical distress.

EMS transported a man in his 20s to hospital in serious condition.

Police cordoned off the roadway for about 15 minutes and Gang Suppression team members were at the scene investigating.

Investigators have spoken to a number of witnesses, but have not released any suspect descriptions.

About three hours later, police were called to reports of shots fired near 35th Street S.E. and a large area was taped off by officers.

People who live nearby say they were woken up by gunfire at about 2:45 a.m. Friday.

"I heard pop, pop, pop and I seen one guy running from here up the street. Definitely gun shots," said Sheri Croutch.

Police say they did find a vehicle that may be connected to the second incident and are working to track down the owner.