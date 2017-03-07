Police are investigating a strange incident that took place in northwest Calgary early Tuesday morning that resulted in an infant being admitted to hospital.

Officers were called to the scene in Capitol Hill when a witness called them about a woman who was beating on the door of her home on 16A Street and 24 Avenue N.W. at around 2:30 a.m.

The woman was seen holding a baby but when police arrived, the baby was nowhere to be found.

A subsequent investigation soon discovered that the caller and the woman were known to each other and the baby boy was located under a bush.

The infant was conscious and breathing, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The child was definitely suffering from exposure concerns, definitely hypothermic, and was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, however he was stable and improving during transport,” said Stuart Brideaux, public education officer with Calgary EMS.

Brideaux says he isn’t sure how long the boy was outside.

He says a woman was also assessed at the scene but declined any further treatment and was left in the care of police.

Social services have now become involved as the CPS continues its investigation.