Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to identify a woman believed responsible for a series of thefts of debit and credit cards.

Investigators say that between September 2 and September 11, a woman went to three different yoga studios in Calgary and allegedly stole driver’s licences, credit cards and debit cards from the bags of other patrons.

Police then believe that the suspect used those cards to make fraudulent purchases at a number of different locations.

The suspect is described as:

late 30s to early 40s

approximately 170 to 175 cm tall

63.5 kg

shoulder-length brown hair

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the woman is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org