Police are hoping the public will be able to help them track down a Calgary man wanted in connection with a series of domestic offences.

Cameron Hugh Green, 29, is wanted for one count of uttering threats, one count of criminal harrassment, one count of dangerous driving and two counts of breach of probation.

Green is described as:

Caucasian

173 cm

medium to heavy build

hazel eyes

brown hair or possibly a shaved head

Green has a number of tattoos on his neck, full sleeves on both arms and a small diamond below his right eye.

Anyone with information about Green is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org