CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary police looking for man wanted in connection with domestic offences
Calgary police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Cameron Hugh Green in connection with a domestic incident. (CPS)
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 11:00AM MDT
Police are hoping the public will be able to help them track down a Calgary man wanted in connection with a series of domestic offences.
Cameron Hugh Green, 29, is wanted for one count of uttering threats, one count of criminal harrassment, one count of dangerous driving and two counts of breach of probation.
Green is described as:
- Caucasian
- 173 cm
- medium to heavy build
- hazel eyes
- brown hair or possibly a shaved head
Green has a number of tattoos on his neck, full sleeves on both arms and a small diamond below his right eye.
Anyone with information about Green is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477