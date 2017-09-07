Police are looking to identify two men who allegedly attempted to grab an ATM from the lobby of southeast Calgary restaurant.

Investigators say that at about 11:10 p.m. on September 5, the two suspects entered the Boston Pizza at 2836 Memorial Drive S.E.

They were spotted on camera hooking up a yellow strap around the ATM in the foyer of the business and then attempted to drag the machine out the door using a vehicle.

Police say the suspects’ scheme failed.

They fled soon afterwards when they were approached by staff.

The suspects are described as Caucasian in their late 20s or early 30s.

Their vehicle is believed to be an SUV, possibly a BMW X5.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org