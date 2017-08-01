Calgary police looking for suspect in sexual assault inside Walmart
Police are looking to identify this man who allegedly grabbed a woman inappropriately at a Walmart in southeast Calgary.
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 12:59PM MDT
Investigators are working to locate a man who inappropriately touched a woman who was shopping inside a store in southeast Calgary.
A woman was shopping in Walmart at about 10:15 p.m. on July 25 when she noticed an unknown man following her as she went through the store.
She continued shopping and suddenly found him standing in front of her.
That’s when the man approached her and groped her without her consent.
She was able to get away and got help from two other men who were nearby.
The suspect fled the area soon afterwards.
Police, after reviewing security video taken from the scene, believe that the same man was involved in another similar incident in the store with another woman at around the same time.
They are looking to speak with anyone who may have had contact with the man and may be able to identify him.
He is described as:
- Indigenous
- Approximately 25 years old
- 178 cm tall
- Clean shaven
He was seen wearing dark blue jeans and a long grey hoodie.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the man is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
