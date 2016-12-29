Police have made the largest seizure of fentanyl in the city’s history after a raid on a southwest Calgary home.

On December 23, police executed search warrants on a home in the 2300 block of Richmond Road S.W. and a vehicle found nearby, reported stolen out of Strathmore and bearing a stolen licence plate.

Inside the home, members of the Strategic Enforcement Unit as well as the Tactical Team found a man inside one of the bedrooms. He was reaching for a shotgun when police arrested him.

A search of the home discovered:

35,321 fentanyl pills (worth an estimated $706,000)

$40,000 worth of cocaine

$22,000 worth of methamphetamine

$9,000 in heroin

Varying amounts of marijuana, MDMA, Oxycodone and morphine

Police also found 70 tablets of a drug that has yet to be determined.

Officers also found a cache of weapons in the home, including three shotguns, two rifles, a handgun and a crossbow. Various amounts of ammunition for the guns and body armour were also seized.

A search of the vehicle discovered $37,115 in cash.

David Hillson Pratico, 31, has been charged in connection with the incident. He faces more than two dozen drug and weapons offences.

The fentanyl seizure is the largest ever recorded in Calgary and one of the largest in Alberta.