Members of the CPS Mounted Unit are welcoming their newest member, a 12-year-old Percheron cross gelding named Ortona.

Ortona is the second horse in the Unit that has been named under a new tradition of paying tribute to Canada’s veterans.

PSH Vimy, who joined in June 2016, was the first horse to be named under this tradition.

The Battle of Ortona occurred during World War II in Italy in December 1943. Over 1,300 Canadians were killed during the week of fighting.

Officials say that mounted police officer provide unique advantages above those in patrol cars such as possessing a higher observation point.

Mounted officers are also more effective in urban search and rescue situations, patrolling of parks, wooded areas and riverbanks as well as crowd management.

Ortona replaces PSH Ranger, who died late in 2016.