A nine-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service, currently suspended with pay on an unrelated matter, faces charges of breach of trust and obstruction of justice for his alleged role in an impaired driving investigation in November 2015.

According to police, an officer responded to a location in the 300 block on Cranston Road Southeast in the early evening hours of Remembrance Day 2015 following a complaint indicating a woman has passed out behind the wheel of an idling vehicle.

The responding officer arrived and allegedly cancelled the deployment of breath technicians to the scene. The officer allegedly noticed signs of impairment but notified dispatch that the call should be considered a response to a suspended driver, not an impaired driver. The CPS member allegedly knew the driver, an unnamed woman, and gave her a ride to her residence without further investigation.

In November 2016, the CPS anti-corruption unit received information regarding the officer’s alleged actions and an investigation was conducted.

As a result of the investigation, Mark McCullough, 44, has been charged with breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

CPS officials say McCullough is currently suspended with pay in connection with an unrelated, undisclosed matter.