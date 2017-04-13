A Calgary police officer is facing charges of assault and uttering threats in relation to an incident in 2015.

The Calgary Police Service said Douglas Sherwood, 41, was off duty when he noticed someone wearing construction gear walking through his neighbourhood.

He became suspicious and started following the man in his truck.

He allegedly bumped the man with his truck and then got out, at which time a fight broke out.

Police say Sherwood also verbally threatened the man.

Sherwood has been charged and is on bail. He is set to appear in court in May.