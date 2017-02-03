A 21-year member of the Calgary Police Service has been charged with fraud after a year-long investigation.

Police say an officer noticed a suspicious charge on his personal credit card back in December of 2015 and reported it.

An investigation was launched and the online transaction was traced back to a constable who was a co-worker of the victim.

The case was referred to the Anti-Corruption team and the charge was laid after consultation with Edmonton’s Crown Prosecutor’s Office.

Chris Sudu, 48, is charged with one count of fraud under $5,000 and is currently on leave for an unrelated matter.

Police say it was a one-time incident and that Sudu is cooperating with the investigation.

An investigation will be done by the Professional Standards Section once the criminal process is complete.