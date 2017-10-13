A Calgary police officer, accused of assault and uttering threats in an incident involving his ex-wife, has pleaded guilty to the charges.

In October 2016, the CPS Domestic Conflict Unit began an investigation involving Jeffery Duggan, a 16-year veteran of the CPS, and his ex-wife.

The woman reported that Duggan, while on duty, had confronted her at her home, threatened her current boyfriend and attempted to force his way inside.

The female victim said that she also received two abusive emails and had another argument with him at another time.

The court heard on Friday that the 50-year-old Duggan suffers from depression and PTSD and has been seeking treatment.

Lawyers on both sides suggested no jail time for the convictions, instead recommending two years’ probation.

The judge in the case reserved his decision.