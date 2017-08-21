

CTV Calgary staff





The man who claimed he was beaten by three Calgary police officers during a routine traffic stop in July 2016 testified in court on Monday.

Constables James Othen, Kevin Humfrey and Michael Sandalack were charged on October 2016 after Clayton Prince said he was assaulted by police when he was in Calgary on July 30 for a music festival.

Prince told the court on Monday that he’d been pulled over by police and had been smoking marijuana that he didn’t have a licence for.

That fact made him attempt to flee, running through a restaurant in an attempt to hide from the officers.

Prince told the court that the three officers caught up with him and beat him up, punching and kicking him and leaving him with injuries to his ribs, head and face.

The court was also shown dashcam video of police chasing after Prince and disappearing out of frame.

Minutes later, Prince is brought back to the cruiser, his face appearing to have been bloodied.

The court also heard from another officer, Constable Chris Harris, who witnessed the arrest in the 67 hundred block of MacLeod Trail.

Harris testified he saw Constables Othen and Humfrey repeatedly strike Prince as he was on the ground.

He says he didn’t think Prince was resisting arrest and appeared to be in significant pain.

Harris testified he yelled youtube alert to try to get the officers to stop because he was worried about people filming the arrest and he thought the arrest had become too violent.

All three of the defendants have entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges.

The Crown intends to call five witnesses.

The trial is expected to run a week.