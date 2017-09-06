Police executed over 100 warrants on the weekend and have arrested seven people in connection to undercover investigations targeting auto theft in the city.

A number of stolen vehicles, drugs, weapons and body armour were recovered during three separate covert investigations since police announced a renewed effort to crackdown on auto theft offences last week.

Police focused on auto theft offenders with outstanding warrants who they believed were actively committing crimes in the community.

On Monday, officers saw a man, wanted on warrants, driving a rented, Ford Mustang and learned from the rental company that the vehicle was obtained fraudulently and was considered stolen.

Police kept an eye on the vehicle and watched as the driver met up with two other men in another vehicle and then moved property from the second vehicle to the Mustang.

Officers followed both vehicles to a parking lot in the 2100 block of Crowchild Trail and arrested the occupants.

A search of the vehicles was conducted and police found a loaded .45-calibre pistol, a loaded 9mm pistol, a loaded SKS rifle, body armour, three canisters of bear spray, $6,000 in cash, and cl;ose to $4,000 worth of drugs including hash, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

“We see prolific offenders in that vehicle, offenders that are wanted for multiple warrants because they didn’t show up for court or breaching their conditions and we see these types of illicit exchanges, we have to be cognizant that what’s going to happen in the future if we don’t act is going to be very dangerous to the public so we have to be very deliberate in how we treat that incident and so the arrests were planned by utilizing a variety of areas in our organization, both covert and overt, in order to come up with a safe way of arresting these individuals,” said CPS Acting Inspector Mark Hatchette.

Seven people have been arrested and charged in the three investigations:

Michael Anthony Ghostkeeper, 32, of Calgary, has been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, and one count each of possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of body armour without a valid permit. He was also charged with 20 outstanding warrants. He will next appear in court on September 13th, 2017.



Tracy Leanne Suffesick, 33, of Calgary, has been charged with eight counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and one count each of possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of body armour without a valid permit, failing to comply with a probation order and possession of an identity document. SUFFESICK was also charged with 22 outstanding warrants. She will next appear in court on September 13th, 2017.



Chad Everett Munroe, 40, of Calgary, has been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of identity documents, three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, and one count each of possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of prohibited or a restricted weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, resist or obstruct a peace officer and possession of a forged document. MUNROE was also charged with 57 outstanding warrants. He will next appear in court on September 20th, 2017.



Darcy Frederick Shepherd, 54, of Calgary, has been charged with one count each of possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance, driving while disqualified and driving an uninsured motor vehicle. Shepherd was also charged with six outstanding warrants. He will next appear in court on September 26, 2017.



Trevor Edward Marshal Hogan, 31, of Calgary, has been charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, failing to comply with a probation order, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and hit and run. HOGAN was also charged on 11 outstanding warrants. He will next appear in court on September 13th, 2017.



Kyle Robert Meckler, 32, of Calgary, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while unauthorized.



Daemond Anthony Glenn, 29, of Calgary, has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance and breach of probation. He will next appear in court on September 13, 2017

“Stolen vehicle is their vessel in order to commit other serious types of crimes,” said Hatchette. “We see bear spray, we see a variety of drugs as well as cash, proceeds, these are all things that we see in traditional organized crime and the trend that we’re trying to combat now in our city, which happens daily, is this non-traditional, organized crime group of individuals who steal vehicles and use those vehicles to commit other types of crimes.”

Police say the new Auto Theft Resource Team will continue to monitor prolific offenders and coordinate efforts to decrease the occurance of auto thefts in the city.