Police have reopened the 600 block of MacLeod Trail Southeast.

They closed the area after a suspicious bag was spotted outside a branch of the Calgary Public Library.

The situation began around 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon when a man was trying to get into the library with a bag that security at the door said was too big to bring in.

Police say the man became angry and left but he did not take the bag with him and that’s when police were called.

The area was closed around 6:00 p.m. Monday evening so police could investigate.

The road was reopened about an hour later.