Calgary police say missing man found deceased
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 10:02PM MDT
A man missing in Calgary since late February was found dead.
36 year-old Major Singh Dhadwal had been missing since February 23.
Calgary police say he was last seen in the northeast community of Monterey Park.
The Calgary Police Service found Dhadwal on Sunday, March 26 and say his death is not considered suspicious.
