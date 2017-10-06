CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary police search for man wanted on warrants
Police are seeking the whereabouts of Shakalio Kenneth Sparks, wanted on a number of warrants related to firearms and robbery. (Supplied)
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 12:36PM MDT
Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on a number of warrants.
Shakalio Kenneth Sparks, 23, also known as ‘Kilo’, is wanted on warrants for carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, break and enter and failing to comply with a court order.
He is described as:
- 175 cm tall
- 77 kg
- brown eyes
- black hair
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or recent activity of Sparks is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org