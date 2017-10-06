Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on a number of warrants.

Shakalio Kenneth Sparks, 23, also known as ‘Kilo’, is wanted on warrants for carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, break and enter and failing to comply with a court order.

He is described as:

175 cm tall

77 kg

brown eyes

black hair

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or recent activity of Sparks is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org