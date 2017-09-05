Officials with the CPS have announced the process has begun once more to try and find a supplier for the force’s body worn cameras.

To do this, the City of Calgary, on behalf of the Calgary Police Service, has posted a Request for Proposals that will be open until October 11, 2017.

During that period, vendors will be asked to submit proposals to supply the CPS with 250 body worn cameras, based on current fiscal constraints.

The successful supplier, chosen by the end of January 2018, will supply the body worn cameras to police that will then be tested by officers in frontline roles who are not equipped with in car digital video systems.

This is the second time that the CPS will be pursuing a supplier for body worn cameras. In 2015, police began a phased rollout of 1,100 of the devices in District 1 and in the Traffic Section.

However, in February 2016, technical issues with the cameras resulted in the compromise of officer safety led to a full recall.

The supplier, Safety Innovations LLC, was not able to come up with an arrangement to test updated products, so the city cancelled the contract.

The CPS has filed a statement of claim from the suppliers in the amount of $586,000.

Police say the aim of the body worn cameras is to enhance transparency, public trust and confidence, collect evidence, enhance accountability, protect officers from allegations of misconduct and de-escalate a situation.