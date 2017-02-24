The victim of a shooting in the city’s northeast almost two week ago continues to recover in hospital and police are asking the public for help find those responsible.

On Saturday, February, 11, emergency crews were called to the Castleridge area after they received a 911 call from a man who was shot with a handgun numerous times.

Police say a group of people left a party at a home in the 100 block of Castleridge Way N.E. at about 4:30 a.m. and that two groups then got into an argument.

They say one man walked away and was at the intersection of Castleridge Drive and Castleridge Way N.E. when he was approached from behind.

He was shot several times and the suspect then got into a white SUV and fled westbound on Castleridge Drive.

The injured man was able to call for help and was taken to hospital in life threatening condition. He remains in hospital and is now in serious but stable condition.

Police have released details on a suspect in the case. He is described as:

Black male with lighter skin

Between 16 to 20 years old

About 168 to 175 cm or 5’6” to 5’9” tall

Short hair

Wearing dark clothing

Police say the driver of the SUV is described as a black female.

Investigators want to speak to anyone who was at the party or who may have witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637