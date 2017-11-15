CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary police seek tips from the public as woman’s disappearance enters seventh day
Samarjit 'Seema' Kaur Minhas was last seen on November 9, 2017 in the community of Coral Springs (courtesy: CPS)
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 2:09PM MST
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the agency attempts to locate a 30-year-old woman who was last heard from on November 9.
According to police, Samarjit ‘Seema’ Kaur Minhas’ last known whereabouts were in the northeast community of Coral Springs. Friends and family have not heard from her since.
Police and Minhas’ family are concerned for the wellbeing of the 30-year-old who is described as:
- Approximately 178 cm ( 5’10”) tall
- Having a slim build
- Having brown and blond hair
- Having brown eyes
Minhas may be walking with a cane.
Police suspect the missing woman may be at the wheel of a white 2017 Kia Sportage with Alberta licence plate E01740.
Anyone with information regarding Minhas’ location is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.