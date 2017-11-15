The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the agency attempts to locate a 30-year-old woman who was last heard from on November 9.

According to police, Samarjit ‘Seema’ Kaur Minhas’ last known whereabouts were in the northeast community of Coral Springs. Friends and family have not heard from her since.

Police and Minhas’ family are concerned for the wellbeing of the 30-year-old who is described as:

Approximately 178 cm ( 5’10”) tall

Having a slim build

Having brown and blond hair

Having brown eyes

Minhas may be walking with a cane.

Police suspect the missing woman may be at the wheel of a white 2017 Kia Sportage with Alberta licence plate E01740.

Anyone with information regarding Minhas’ location is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.