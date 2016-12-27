A Calgary man is facing charges after police found over $30,000 of cocaine hidden inside the false bottom of a paint can during a bust in the southeast.

On December 14, police arrested a man following a traffic stop and a subsequent search of a home in the 0-100 block of Auburn Meadows Avenue S.E.

Police say the home was being used as a drug stash location.

Inside, they found:

$30,000 worth of cocaine

61 OxyNEO tablets worth $610

Over $5,000 in Canadian and US currency

A search of the suspect’s vehicle also uncovered drugs and cash.

Boedean Joseph Crewe, 30, is charged with seven counts of trafficking, eight counts of proceeds of crime and one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose.

Investigators say their work is still underway and more charges are expected.

There is no information on Crewe’s court date.