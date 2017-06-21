Calgary police seize guns from vehicle during high-risk traffic stop
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:37PM MDT
Four men are facing charges after police conducted a stop on a vehicle on the weekend and found a number of firearms inside.
Police were called to a convenience store in the northeast at about 10:50 a.m. on Saturday after someone spotted four men with rifles getting into a Honda Civic and leaving the area.
Officers with the Gang Suppression Unit caught up with a vehicle that matched the description in the 1700 block of Stoney Trail S.E. at about 12:30 p.m. and pulled it over.
Police searched the vehicle and recovered a loaded SKS rifle, with 16 rounds of ammunition in a guitar case, and a loaded, sawed-off pistol grip rifle, with a .22 round in the chamber, in a backpack.
Officers took the people in the vehicle into custody without incident.
Joseph Wol, 50 is charged with:
- Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of unauthorized weapon
- Hazardous storage of a firearm
- Prohibited firearm with ammunition
Achol Jal, 20, is charged with:
- Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of unauthorized weapon
- Hazardous storage of a firearm
- Prohibited firearm with ammunition
Tong Mawiir Tong, 21 is charged with:
- Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of unauthorized weapon
- Hazardous storage of a firearm
- Prohibited firearm with ammunition
- In connection to six outstanding warrants
Achuil Chol, 30, is charged with:
- Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of unauthorized weapon
- Hazardous storage of a firearm
- Prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org