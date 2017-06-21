Four men are facing charges after police conducted a stop on a vehicle on the weekend and found a number of firearms inside.

Police were called to a convenience store in the northeast at about 10:50 a.m. on Saturday after someone spotted four men with rifles getting into a Honda Civic and leaving the area.

Officers with the Gang Suppression Unit caught up with a vehicle that matched the description in the 1700 block of Stoney Trail S.E. at about 12:30 p.m. and pulled it over.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered a loaded SKS rifle, with 16 rounds of ammunition in a guitar case, and a loaded, sawed-off pistol grip rifle, with a .22 round in the chamber, in a backpack.

Officers took the people in the vehicle into custody without incident.

Joseph Wol, 50 is charged with:

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of unauthorized weapon

Hazardous storage of a firearm

Prohibited firearm with ammunition

Achol Jal, 20, is charged with:

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of unauthorized weapon

Hazardous storage of a firearm

Prohibited firearm with ammunition

Tong Mawiir Tong, 21 is charged with:

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of unauthorized weapon

Hazardous storage of a firearm

Prohibited firearm with ammunition

In connection to six outstanding warrants

Achuil Chol, 30, is charged with:

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of unauthorized weapon

Hazardous storage of a firearm

Prohibited firearm with ammunition

Three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order

