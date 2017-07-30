A CPS investigation into a break-and-enter at a school in the northeast community of Falconridge ended with two suspects, both young offenders, in custody and a four-legged member of the CPS K9 unit suffering from serious injuries to his head.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Grant MacEwan School, in the 100 block of Falshire Drive N.E., following reports of a break-and-enter. Two suspects attempted to flee the area on foot and CPS members, including a police service dog, gave chase.

One of the suspects produced a knife and stabbed the police dog multiple times in the animal's head.

The dog, identified by police as a German Shepherd named Jester, was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital in life threatening condition. Jester's condition improved post-surgery. “He’s up walking around and he’s back with his owner,” said CPS Acting Staff Sergeant James Lines.

The two unnamed suspects, both males, were arrested at the scene.

“They’re both young offenders,” said Lines. “They’ll be charged with the break-and-enter as well as the offender that stabbed the police service dog is going to be charged under the new section of the Criminal Code, section 445, which deals with injuring a police animal in the execution of its duties.”

Lines says the CPS K9 unit plays a pivotal role .“Our police service dogs are used a lot in the execution of our duties. “They’re a tool for us, a partner for us and deployed quite often whether it’s doing a search or apprehending a suspect.”

The Calgary Police Service is offering support to the dog's handler. “His partner got stabbed. The K9 handler, I know quite well, and he’s taking it pretty hard but Jester’s going to be fine.”