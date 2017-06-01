The Calgary Public Library is expanding its borrowing materials, adding about 150 musical instruments so anyone can have the opportunity to try their hand at a new skill.

The new items available at the Memorial Park Library include guitars, violins and even drums.

They are coming as part of a donation from Sun Life Financial, as well as $140,000 as part of Canada’s 150th birthday celebration.

Calgary is the fourth city in the country to be a part of the program that runs until July 1.

Officials also say that people can donate their own musical instruments to add to the collection.

Donations can be handed in at the library or at Long & McQuade Music Store.