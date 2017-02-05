About 100 kids took part in a clinic at the Saddledome to learn lacrosse from the Calgary Roughnecks.

Boys and girls from six- to 16-years-old were excited to learn from their heros.

“Not a lot of kids get to learn from the pros, so you just want to start them off, we got some kids out here that have never played before, and kids out here that have been playing for five or 10 years, so it's a wide variety of skill levels and ages, so that's why we're excited to be out here and share our knowledge,” said Curtis Dickson, Roughnecks Forward.

The kids are put through the same drills that the team uses for their own practices in order to make the experience as real-life as possible. Relay races help with ball control, and goalies are on hand to make getting a goal a challenge.

Even kids with a fair bit of experience say the clinic was a fun and exciting way for them to increase their skills, and they treasure the tips they got.

“Usually you want to cradle up top so when you bring it to the net you can bring it straight up and shoot it when you're ready,” said Ben Erickson, who has been playing for four years. His father coaches the sport and says his son wasn’t always a lacrosse fan.

“He wanted to play hockey when he was younger, but he hated the idea of skating though,” said Eric Erickson. “So when he saw lacrosse, it was all the things he thought he wanted to do in hockey without the skating, so as soon as we put a stick into his hands he just picked it up, he's been a natural since day one.”

The day was made possible by Cardel Homes, a major sponsor of the event.

“I think that growing up it's a dream to meet athletes and celebrities that they look up to, so for them to be able to come and play, it's amazing, and we're so happy to be a part of it,” said Stephenie Motyka, Cardel Homes.

You can learn more about the Calgary Roughnecks here.