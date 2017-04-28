Dancers are competing in a unique competition at the University of Calgary this weekend to drum up donations for local charities.

Dance For Dreams Charity Competition draws competitors from across southern Alberta and the goal is to raise $50,000 for non-profit organizations.

Each dance studio chooses a charity to compete for and during the event trophies are handed out for the highest scoring solos, pairs, trios and groups.

At the end of the competition, studios take part in a dance off and the winners earn money that they can then donate to their given charities.

“We come together as a team and it just, kind of, helps unite the team spirit and we’re all going for one thing and we’re not going at prizes. So we’re not competing against each other, we’re competing to help everyone,” said Toryn Ruzicki, from Springbank Dancers.

The dancers are between the ages of four and 25 and they have selected a variety of charities to receive the money.

“The dance community in Calgary, just like all Calgarians, is very generous with donations and giving and so it’s not really hard to pitch the idea,” said Cheryl Flewelling, Dance For Dreams organizer.

“It brings about a lot of team spirit and community amongst the dancers, both within our studio and within the other studios who are participating,” said Nicole Halstede, from Platinum Performing Arts.

Dance For Dreams runs from Friday to Sunday at MacEwan Hall at the University of Calgary.

