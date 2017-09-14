The City of Calgary is no longer under a fire ban after the Calgary Fire Department removed the restriction that had been in place for more than two weeks.

According to CFD officials, two days of precipitation, combined with cooler temperatures and improved air quality, prompted the lifting of the ban on open fires, fire pits, tiki torches and solid fuel barbeques. The ban went into effect on August 29 as moisture in grass and ground cover reached historically low levels resulting in significant fire risk.

CFD Public Information Officer Carol Henke says the risk of fire has been reduced but remains present.

“Despite the ban being lifted, everyone should continue to be extra cautious with outdoor flames, especially the disposal of smoking materials,” said Henke. “Calgary fire crews continue to respond to outdoor fires created by the improper disposal of smoking materials in planter pots and flower beds.”

“These fires can smoulder for hours and lead to devastating and potentially deadly fires.”

For fire pit safety tips, visit City of Calgary - Fire Safety and Prevention