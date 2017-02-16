RCMP members are thanking the public for helping in the search for a missing 85-year-old motorist.

On Wednesday afternoon, Margrit Schmolzer left her Calgary home. She was driving a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder and was believed to be heading to an undisclosed destination north of Calgary.

Police believed the senior was likely somewhere between Calgary and Red Deer.

On Thursday afternoon, RCMP confirmed Schmolzer had been located near Sundre and was safe.