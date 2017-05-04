The owner of a southeast Calgary store that sells kitchen knives says he was unfairly targeted by Facebook’s crackdown on advertisers.

Kevin Kent, who has run Knifewear Calgary for nearly 10 years, sells high-end kitchen knives to chefs and cooks all over the province.

He’s been buying ads on Facebook for several years but last month, his campaign was cut short by the social media giant.

Kent was told that his ad promotes the sale of weapons, including knives, daggers and swords.

He says that that isn’t the case and contacted Facebook about the issue.

“We appealed immediately and, in about two days, they turned it over and said ‘it’s kitchen knives; no problem’, which was fine until they did it again, the next day, and it stuck around for two weeks.”

Kent says Facebook ignored his concerns until he ended up calling them out on other social media sites, prompting his ads to become visible once more.

A spokesperson for Facebook says they are investigating but have reinstated the ads for Knifewear Calgary.

"Our team processes millions of advertisements and we sometimes make mistakes. We’ve reinstated the ads that did not violate our policies and we apologize for the error," a statement said.

