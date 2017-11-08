Skiers all over Calgary are itching to strap on their skis to get a head start on some winter fun and officials at a number of resorts in the area are all to happy to oblige.

Nakiska opened its slopes on the weekend and there were skiers at Lake Louise on Tuesday.

Sunshine Village, meanwhile, aims to open four lifts on Wednesday for skiers to use 25 runs at the resort.

Canada Olympic Park has also been hard at work making snow to get ready for a opening date on Friday.

WinSport says it is planning to have limited runs available on its first day, from noon to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Officials say the conditions so far this month have created excellent snowmaking conditions.

"We’ve been making snow at every opportunity and are excited to be opening more than two weeks ahead of last year,” said Mike Tanner, WinSport's director of venues.

For further information about ski condtions at the facility, you can go to winsport.ca.