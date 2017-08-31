Weeks after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced, Calgary Skyview MP Darshan Kang has tenured his resignation from the Liberal caucus in order to focus on clearing his name.

On Thursday afternoon, Kang released the following statement announcing his decision:

“Effective immediately, I am resigning from the federal Liberal Caucus. I wish to focus my efforts at this time on clearing my name.”

“I appreciate that Parliament has provided for due process, and a fair and objective policy for resolving this matter. I also very much appreciate that I am being provided an opportunity to provide my perspective to the independent investigator of the Chief Human Resources Office of Parliament. However, I do not want my present circumstances to further distract from any of the good work being carried out by my colleagues in the Government.”

“I have informed the Office of the Whip regarding my decision, and as such, I will offer no further comment on the matter.”

Kang’s resignation comes two days after the MP went on stress leave after unproven allegations of sexual harassment came to light. The allegations against Kang were reportedly filed by one of his female staff members and his accuser claimed she had been offered $100,000 in exchange for her silence.

The federal NDP had called for Kang’s removal from caucus.

Prior to his time in Parliament, Kang served an an MLA in Alberta for two terms.