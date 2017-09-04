The Calgary Stampeders defeated the Edmonton Eskimos 39-18 in one of the biggest football games between the two teams, but fans of both sides say the tailgate party outside McMahon was a win for all sides.

Jerome Messam’s two rushing touchdowns was the big difference that led to the Stampeder’s victory as Calgary now has won six games in a row.

Roy Finch also scored on a 90 yard punt return in front of the crowd of 34,000.

The Stampeders have now won 15 straight games at home while the Eskimos have lost three straight games to their division rival.

Thousands of fans were out in the parking lot ahead of the game to take part in many of the Labour Day festivities that included a lot of barbecued food.

The annual celebration was also an opportunity for many people to give back, like one group raising money for an organization that helps Calgary families dealing with prostate cancer.

“All this demographic we’ve lost some friends to prostate cancer and we thought it was the perfect demographic; Stampeder games, guys in their 50s need to get checked out,” said Doug Lapierre with Prost-Aid.

Calgary police say there were more officers called in to patrol the area around McMahon Stadium, but officials say the Labour Day Classic has broken away from the rowdy atmosphere that it’s been in the past and taken on more of a family aspect.