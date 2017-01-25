Calgary stepmom serving life sentence seeks appeal from top court
Spencer Jordan and Marie Magoon, seen in this file photo, were arrested in October 2012.
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 8:18AM MST
The Calgary woman serving a life sentence for murdering six-year-old Meika Jordan is appealing her conviction to the Supreme Court of Canada.
Marie Magoon is asking the court to overturn her first-degree murder conviction for torturing and beating Meika to death in 2011.
She was convicted and sentenced for second-degree murder alongside Meika’s biological father Spencer Jordan in September 2015.
Their convictions were upgraded in late 2016.
It’s unclear on if the Supreme Court will hear her appeal.
