Following a searing hot weekend, a sudden deluge of rain beginning Monday and continuing through to Tuesday has taken Calgarians all over the city by surprise, causing flooding in many areas.

City officials are working to drain a pool of water at a new underpass at Sarcee Trail and Highway 1 that was created by the heavy rains.

It took an hour for crews to free a car that was stuck in the water.

They say that particular area was susceptible to flooding because it is still under construction and doesn’t have the proper drainage system in place.

Now, crews are looking at what measures can be put in place to avoid similar issues in the future until the permanent road and drainage system is put in place.

That wasn’t the only area affected by flooding from the overnight rain as many roads in southwest Calgary were flooded too.

From a weather perspective, Calgary received over 30 mm of rain over the past 24 hours, says CTV Weather Specialist Kevin Stanfield.

There is still a chance of more rain on Wednesday, but it’s expected to clear up completely for Thursday.

For more weather details and the forecast, visit our weather page.