A Calgary judge has sentenced a cab driver convicted in the hit and run death of a teenager in 2015 to eight months in jail.

Stanislaw Maguder, 72, was driving on 16 Avenue near 5 Street N.E. when he encountered 16-year-old Tyla Rain Rose Chipaway lying in the middle of the road.

Maguder ended up running over the girl, killing her instantly. He then continued on his way without stopping at the scene.

Chipaway was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

A combination of CCTV and evidence from the scene soon led investigators to Maguder and dashboard camera footage from the man’s taxi confirmed their suspicions, even capturing the moment he ran over the girl.

Other security footage obtained by police captured Chipaway walking back and forth in the traffic on 16 Avenue before she finally lay down and was fatally struck.

A toxicology report showed that Chipaway’s blood alcohol reading was 0.21, more than double the legal driving limit.

During trial, Maguder testified that he thought he’d run over luggage or someone’s clothes in the middle of the road.

In his decision on Monday, Justice Sean Dunnigan said that it would not have been possible for a driver to react fast enough to avoid hitting Chipaway.

“No one, short of a Formula 1 driver, and maybe not even they, could have stopped or taken evasive action.”

He did say that Maguder’s actions were wrong and criminal in nature given his mutterings as he drove away.

But Dunnigan added that Maguder’s flight did not cause Chipaway’s death, given her erratic behaviour before the incident.

“It is difficult to imagine a more tragic situation,” he said. “[She] seemed determined to end her life that night.”

Maguder also faces an 18-month driving prohibition.