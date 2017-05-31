A local high school teacher has been charged with sex offences related to a inappropriate relationship with a student dating back to 2007.

Edwin Cay Arias, 45, is charged with sexual contact with a youth by a person in authority and sexual assault.

Police say that they were contacted in January 2017 by a woman who said she had been in an inappropriate relationship with Arias when she was a student at Bishop McNally High School in northeast Calgary.

The victim said the relationship took place for two years, from 2007 to 2009, when she was just 16 years old.

Police say that while the age of consent in 2007 is 14, the suspect was in a position of trust and authority when the offences took place.

Further details will be released during a news conference on Wednesday morning.

The Calgary Catholic School District released a statement on Tuesday saying it is aware of the situation and will release a formal statement on Thursday.