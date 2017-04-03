Some big prizes were offered in this year’s Tim Hortons RRRoll Up the Rim to Win contest and for one Calgary teen another day at the drive-thru was anything but after she won a new car.

Ashlee Schnedar bought a coffee at the restaurant on February 4th and then drove to work. She rolled up the rim on the cup in the parking lot and did a double take when she saw the words “Win Civic”.

The 19-year-old called her mother immediately and sent her a photo of the winning rim.

A quick search on Google proved that the printing on the cup was legitimate and Ashlee was the winner of a brand new, two-door, Honda Civic.

“She phoned my wife and she didn’t know what it was. So she took a picture of it and, you know, what does this mean? So, of course, we had to Google it and yeah, it’s just weird that all it says is ‘Win Civic’ so, yeah, it was pretty cool,” said Ashlee’s father, Warren Schnedar.

On Monday, the teen and her family were presented with the car and the gift came at the perfect time as Ashlee is heading back to school at the University of Calgary.

“Until today, it didn’t really hit that I actually won a car,” said Ashlee.

“It was pretty exciting. We're not a family that wins a whole lot, which a lot of people are, but it's starting to sink in a little bit more now,” said Warren.

40 Civics were given away during the campaign, which ended last month, including two in Calgary.

“Seeing the smile on someone’s face, hearing the story of them rolling up the rim and winning, it’s always special,” said Chris Wakefield , senior manager of regional marketing for Tim Hortons. “This year we had two in Calgary and two in Edmonton.”

“We celebrate with the customer and that is a good feeling for all of us,” said Dan Cruz, Manager Tim Hortons. “We’re very excited to see someone winning.”

The contest has been going on for over 40 years and officials say over 48 million prizes were offered this year.