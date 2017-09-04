A Calgary Transit peace officer had to be taken to hospital after he was exposed to an unknown substance on Sunday night.

EMS says that at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a man was taken to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition following a check on welfare call at the Whitehorn LRT station.

The call led transit officers to investigate someone inhaling a substance in one of the elevators at the station.

Reports say one of the officers was accidentally exposed to the drug during the investigation and passed out.

He was taken to hospital and was released a few hours later.

It's not known exactly what the substance was.