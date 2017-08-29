

CTV Calgary staff





Garth Brooks’ series of seven concerts in Calgary sold out quickly last month but that hasn’t stopped the clamour for seats.

Many fans are seeking tickets wherever they can but consumer experts warn it’s buyer beware or you could get duped.

Colleen McGonigal failed to get Garth Brooks tickets during the initial sale so she found what she thought was a Brooks website and asked for tickets and a chance for her dying husband’s wish to meet the star.

“My husband is terminally ill with kidney cancer and we just nicely found out again that his cancer's growing again and there’s not a lot of options when it comes to that and you’re on dialysis,” says McGonigal.

McGonigal wanted to surprise her husband, Ron, ahead of their 29th wedding anniversary; she’s worried he won’t make it to their 30th.

She thought it was worth a try since Brooks is known for being generous.

The good news is McGonigal is no longer ticketless.

Shortly after Shaun Frenette’s story aired on the CTV News at 6 on Tuesday evening; a CTV viewer named Craig, who was touched by the story, called our newsroom offering to give up his tickets so McGonigal and her husband could go to the concert.

Craig was one of many people who called into our newsroom to offer their tickets.

McGonigal tells us she is touched by and thankful for all the generous offers.

However, many other fans are still without tickets.

Dianna Gallant learned a different lesson.

She bought from the first website that popped up thinking it was Ticketmaster but it was a U.S. reseller.

She paid $480.00 for two tickets which is triple face value.

“The site did look like Ticketmaster, or what I would think looks like Ticketmaster, the Saddledome was there, the seating chart, everything looked legit. The small print is really fine so I guess read the fine print,” says Gallant.

The country stars publicist told us, “We do not encourage any fans to pay more than face value for tickets, which is one of the reasons he puts on as many shows as he can in a market.”

The Better Business Bureau says it’s buyer beware where it’s corporate resellers or kijiji.

“Sometimes scammers will legitimately purchase tickets themselves, turn around and resell that pair of tickets to multiple unsuspecting buyers and ask for money upfront, once they get that money upfront they disappear,” says Leah Brownridge with the Southern Alberta & East Kootenay BBB.

Ticketmaster has released some single tickets for the first four shows and they are $80.00 including fees but there are no two seats together and some are behind the stage.

Ticket resellers are not regulated in Alberta but that could soon change.

The province is holding consultations right now on consumer protection laws.

(With files from Shaun Frenette)